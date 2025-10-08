Sensory-friendly gym near Grand Rapids celebrates one year in business

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We Rock the Spectrum, a sensory-friendly gym in Plainfield Township, will celebrate its first year of business this weekend.

"I was not anticipating how much love would get poured into here," said owner Autumn Wilson. "I'm so grateful."

A global brand that allows people of all abilities to practice physical fitness by engaging their senses, We Rock the Spectrum boasts of 192 locations across 8 countries and 34 states with several more planned for the future.

On Saturday, October 11, Wilson's West Michigan gym will throw its annual trunk-or-treat and resource fair. The sold-out anniversary celebration will welcome 90 children and 30 vendors whose services are relevant to families with children, especially those with developmental disabilities.

"It's definitely a full-circle moment," said Wilson, whose daughter has autism.

"I not only did this for my daughter — created this place — but also for kids like her and other kids that aren't like her, so they can all come and play together and learn from each other," she said.

We Rock the Spectrum is open seven days a week and welcomes people of all abilities to play on its sensory-friendly equipment, including slides, a zip-line and a trampoline.

In addition to its indoor playground-style setup, the gym also offers respite care and rooms for therapy and tutoring, providing parents a break.

"I feel like we've been super successful," Wilson said.

