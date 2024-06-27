Sensory bags available to patrons at any Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studies suggest as many as one in 20 people have sensory processing issues, and those numbers are typically higher for people with clinical conditions like ADHD or Autism Spectrum Disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

West Michigan-based nonprofit "I Understand" is providing sensory bags to sports and performance venues in hopes of creating a more inclusive experience.

Sporting events like hockey games and concerts as we know them can be intimidating and unbearable for people experiencing sensory processing issues.

"For those that need some comfort and calm during the game, or the concert," said Vonnie Woodrick, Founder of I Understand. "I recognize the need that not everyone can handle the noise, the crowds, they're distracted very easily, and so working with Van Andel Arena and the Grand Rapids Griffins, we said, what can we do?," she said.

While they looked into a sensory room, space at both venues was limited, so they started with the sensory bags.

There are nearly a dozen items inside the bags she created and donated to Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids. The goal is to create a more enjoyable experience for all.

Anyone attending any event at Van Andel Arena or DeVos Performance Hall can request them for free.

"It’s super easy to do," said Eddie Tadlock, the Assistant General Manager at ASM Global. "They just come to our guest services counter, which is right here. We also have a guest services counter at the performance hall, and they just check it out with the admission attendants. Real easy," he said.

In each sensory bags, users will find:



a wiggle seat

weighted lap pad

noise canceling headphones

fidget toy

strobe canceling glasses

verbal cue cards

stress ball

disinfectant wipes

"We’re trying to create a great experience for everyone that comes to all of our venues, and this is one way that we can help our guests achieve that," said Tadlock.

Like anything Vonnie Woodrick does, all of her works stems from personal experiences. As a mother of a son who has sensory issues, she knows this tool can make a world of a difference.

"I understand the struggle. I understand the pain as a mother watching a child that maybe can't go or can't participate," said Woodrick. "These are how people are born, or maybe situations that have arise in their life, that they may need extra care," she said.

The bags are available to anyone at any event at Van Andel Arena or DeVos Performance Hall for free use. You don't need to sign up ahead of time. You can request one when you arrive.

If you're interested in getting a sensory bag for your business or school, contact "I Understand" by calling (616) 747-0667 or by visiting their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, it is available 24/7 through the "988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline". You can call or text 988 or visit their website at 988lifeline.org.