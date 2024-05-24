Semi crash spills fuel, shuts down traffic lights at Plainfield Township intersection

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gnarly-looking crash caused more headaches than injuries on the border of Comstock Park and Plainfield Township Friday morning.

First responders from the Plainfield Township Fire Department say fuel spilled from a semi rollover on West River Dr. near Ballpark Dr around 8:30 a.m.

Plainfield Township Fire Department Social Media

Injuries were minor, but it took out power to traffic lights nearby. Add to that the sheer amount of debris to clean up, and crews decided to close the road until it's all said and done.

If you're heading through the area, expect to go around— or get comfy. As of 9:30 a.m. they're not sure how long cleanup will take.