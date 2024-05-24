Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Semi crash spills fuel, shuts down traffic lights at Plainfield Township intersection

Semi Rollover - Fuel Leak - Traffic Lights Out
Plainfield Township Fire Department via Social Media
Semi Rollover - Fuel Leak - Traffic Lights Out
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 09:54:55-04

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gnarly-looking crash caused more headaches than injuries on the border of Comstock Park and Plainfield Township Friday morning.

First responders from the Plainfield Township Fire Department say fuel spilled from a semi rollover on West River Dr. near Ballpark Dr around 8:30 a.m.

Semi Rollover - Consumers Energy Cherry Picker - Fuel Leak - Traffic Lights Out

Injuries were minor, but it took out power to traffic lights nearby. Add to that the sheer amount of debris to clean up, and crews decided to close the road until it's all said and done.

If you're heading through the area, expect to go around— or get comfy. As of 9:30 a.m. they're not sure how long cleanup will take.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book