Semi crash closes Chicago Dr in Grandville

9.17.24 Semi crash - Chicago Dr between Byron Center and Ivanrest
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — First responders were called to a crash with a semi on Chicago Dr between Byron Center and Ivanrest Aves.

Details are still developing, but we know it happened just before 5:40 a.m.

Our crew on the scene can see a semi and a pickup truck with heavy damage.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being turned around as of 6:15 a.m.

We have no word on injuries at this time as we were alerted to the situation before medical responders arrived.

This is a developing situation - FOX 17 will update this article as information is confirmed.

