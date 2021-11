SPARTA, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta.

The Sparta Police Department says the fire started at 8:13 p.m.

The fire started in one of supply sheds, the produce market wrote on its Facebook page. They say "everyone is safe," adding the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined but the fire did result in some "significant" losses.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

