School officials: Student issues threat to Cedar Springs Public Schools

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A threat was issued to Cedar Springs Public Schools Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Scott B. Smith says the threat was reportedly made from a Cedar View student who was returning home on the bus.

Smith says two other students notified their parents of the threat, who in turn relayed the information to school officials.

Asst. Superintendent Stacie Voskuil says an investigation is currently underway.

The student who allegedly issued the threat has been removed from school for the time being, according to Voskuil.

We’re told Cedar Springs schools have mental health professionals on hand in all buildings.

