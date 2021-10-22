Watch
Rockford school bus involved in crash at Belding Road and Blakely in Kent Co.

Michigan State Police
Belding Road and Blakely crash 10/22/21
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 22, 2021
CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich — A school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning in northeast Kent County.

It happened after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Belding Road and Blakely in Cannon Township. A truck reportedly crossed the center line and struck the school bus head on.

Michigan State Police confirm with FOX 17 that no children were hurt and were all transferred to another bus.

Police say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They say the driver likely suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

Police have since cleared the scene.

