Santa Claus Girls to begin collecting donations for 2024 holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s only the middle of August, but a local nonprofit is seeking donations to ensure children have Christmas gifts this holiday season.

The Santa Claus Girls having been delivering holiday cheer in Kent County for more than a century. The volunteer-run organization says $0.98 of every dollar raised goes toward helping children.

The nonprofit will start collecting donations Wednesday at their Grand Rapids location off Turner Avenue. They’re asking for mittens, hats, yarn and similar items.

Donors are asked to drop off items during Wednesday evenings between Aug. 14 and Sept. 18.

