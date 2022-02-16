Sand Lake resident makes Elite 100 list

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Annually, IXL Learning recognizes 100 teachers out of 800,000 around the globe for their dedication to helping their students. This year Lea Porter from Sand Lake, Michigan, was on that list.

“The past few school years have been some of the most challenging, but they are also clear reminders that nothing is more important to a child’s education than support from great teachers. Dedicated educators have engaged, encouraged and empowered students so that they receive the best education possible,” said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. “This year’s Elite 100 is an outstanding example of how educators can combine the powers of empathy and personalized instruction to make a lasting, positive impact in learners’ lives.”

Porter made the list by utilizing IXL’s adaptive assessment wherein students’ proficiency in math and language is measured to understand where their strengths and weaknesses are.

After utilizing the assessment, Porter alongside the other 99 teachers on the Elite 100 list created plans generated by the diagnostic to strengthen students’ math and language skills.

“Even though my district had an IXL subscription for years, the 2020-2021 school year was the first time that I utilized it within my classroom. I soon realized that I could use it to fill in my students’ knowledge gaps and learning misconceptions from previous years through the Real-Time Diagnostic,” said Sydney Kauten from Gladbrook-Reinbeck Elementary in Reinbeck, Iowa. “Most of my class started school below grade level last year, so it was reassuring to learn that the interventions I implemented with IXL resulted in most of my students ending the year above grade level!”

Those interested in learning more about the personalized learning platform can do so by visiting www.ixl.com.

