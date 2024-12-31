Salvation Army of Kent County in urgent need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County has put out an urgent call for donations.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $1.4 million for their holiday fundraiser — but they are more than $500,000 shy of meeting that goal one day before the end of 2024.

We’re told donations made on Monday and Tuesday will be matched up to $125,000.

The organization is mentioned a lot over the holiday season, but their work extends beyond Christmastime. The Kent County branch runs an emergency food pantry all year long, and they provide housing assistance. Additionally, they operate one of West Michigan’s largest senior programs.

The Salvation Army says they are witnessing an increased need for donations.

Those wishing to donate are asked to visit their website, call 616-459-3433 or visit the Kent County branch’s location on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

