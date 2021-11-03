Watch
Salvation Army looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday season

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:50:11-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapidians can help the Salvation Army of Kent County ensure a great holiday season by signing up to become a volunteer bell ringer.

Registration to ring the organization’s iconic bells is now open, though actual bell ringing will not start until after the Salvation Army of Kent County officially opens its Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 12, according to a news release Wednesday.

Community members can sign up themselves, their family or their group here.

This year, more than 50 sites – including Walmart and Sam’s Club stores – in all corners of Kent County will need volunteers to sign up for two-hour shifts.

The Red Kettle Campaign is designed to bring attention to the needs of the community.

In 2020, 42 kettle sites across Kent County raised more than $291 million, with volunteer bell ringers raising an average of $97.45 per hour.

The Salvation Army says that’s enough to provide, for example, food for four families, a week of day camp or two-and-a-half hours of counseling.

“Bell ringing at a red kettle is rooted in the Salvation Army’s long history and it remains one of the best ways for our community to engage with us in our promise of Doing the Most Good,” Divisional Commander Major Glen Caddy said. “Ringing spreads Christmas joy while helping to raise vital funds our neighbors rely on.”

Individuals and groups can also sign up to be virtual bell ringers and fundraise in an online, peer-to-peer format. Registration for that option is available here.

