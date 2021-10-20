Salvation Army hosting volunteer open house

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With the need for volunteers increasing for Christmastime, the Salvation Army is hosting a volunteer open house to recruit help for the upcoming holidays.

Specifically, the organization is looking to fill volunteer positions for its bell-ringing and Angel Tree programs, year-round food pantry, and Little Pine Island Camp alongside other programs.

“Donating your time with us makes an incredibly positive impact not only on our organization but on our whole community,” Divisional Commander Major Glen Caddy said. “We invite you to join us at the Kroc Center and find an opportunity that works for you.”

The open house will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center located on 2500 S. Division in Kent County.

Attendees will be provided cider and donuts alongside the opportunity to paint a pumpkin and enter a free drawing to win door prizes.

Those interested in attending the free event hosted by The Salvation Army of Kent County are asked to RSVP online.

