Safety improvements underway on notorious stretch of Jericho Avenue

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A notorious stretch of Jericho Avenue, south of Rockford, Michigan, is getting a much-needed safety overhaul. The Kent County Road Commission has launched a $500,000 project to improve sight distances and discourage reckless driving habits.

Over the past 58 years, this 900-foot stretch has witnessed six fatal crashes, prompting concerns about driver safety. According to Jerry Byrne, managing director of the Kent County Road Commission, "alcohol-impaired driving, high speeds and reckless habits have contributed to these tragedies."

Tree removal began on March 19 and will continue until April 2, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.



Road work will commence after Rockford High School's summer break.

The project is expected to take approximately two months.

Residents will maintain access to their properties from either the north or south of the construction area.

The road commission worked closely with the Rockford High School administration to minimize disruptions during school hours. Byrne expressed gratitude for the cooperation, saying, "We're lucky to have a property owner willing to work with us."

Initially proposed in the 1970s, the project faced opposition from nearby residents, who secured a Natural Beauty Road designation. However, the designation was removed in 2016, paving the way for the current project.

Byrne emphasized, "This project is designed to reduce bad driving habits."

The commission will cut the hill by 12–15 feet over 900 feet, flattening the top to reduce the "roller coaster" effect felt by some drivers.

