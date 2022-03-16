Roll & Hill to establish new lighting production facility in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Wyoming area.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that New York-based manufacturer Roll & Hill will establish a new lighting production facility in Wyoming

Whitmer says the project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $1.5 million and create up to 50 manufacturing and corporate services jobs.

Roll & Hill manufactures its furniture at a separate facility in Wyoming, which currently employs 22 people.

The company is known for making high-end lighting and furniture products entirely by hand.

The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing a $300,000 grant to help with the expansion.

“My administration has been focused on getting things done on the kitchen-table issues and growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This investment by Roll & Hill will create 50 manufacturing jobs in West Michigan, which is great news for workers, their families, and our economy. Together, we will continue putting Michiganders first and investing in our talented manufacturing workforce and innovative businesses so they can thrive. Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing. Unemployment is down, wages are up, and businesses continue creating jobs. Michigan’s future is bright, and investments like this one by MEDC will help us continue moving our state forward.”

