Rockford woman seriously hurt in collision with Kent Co. Road Commission truck

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Rockford woman is seriously hurt after a crash involving a Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) vehicle Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at roughly 10 a.m. near Wabasis Road on M-44.

We’re told the 61-year-old was headed east in a Mini Cooper when she tried to pass a car that was turning left along the right shoulder.

The driver lost control and hit a truck owned by the KCRC, troopers explain. She was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The truck driver was unharmed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

MSP credits the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, KCRC and the Cannon and Grattan Township Fire Department for their assistance.

