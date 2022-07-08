Rockford Rotary Club to hold charity music festival July 16

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Rotary Club is hosting a music festival and fundraiser next weekend to support Ukraine and other victims of conflict.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Garden Club Park on Saturday, July 16 from 4–8 p.m.

Organizers say the festival, which will be livestreamed, will operate like a telethon “with a modern twist,” explaining bands will compete over who will raise more money for ShelterBox.

The nonprofit offers shelter to those who left their homes amid war or natural disasters, the Rockford Rotary Club explains.

We’re told the festival’s top band will earn free time in the studio and go on to play at Hoxeyville Music Festival.

