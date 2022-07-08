Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Rockford Rotary Club to hold charity music festival July 16

Rotary Rocks for ShelterBox.png
Rockford Rotary Club
Rotary Rocks for ShelterBox.png
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 11:12:06-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Rotary Club is hosting a music festival and fundraiser next weekend to support Ukraine and other victims of conflict.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Garden Club Park on Saturday, July 16 from 4–8 p.m.

Organizers say the festival, which will be livestreamed, will operate like a telethon “with a modern twist,” explaining bands will compete over who will raise more money for ShelterBox.

The nonprofit offers shelter to those who left their homes amid war or natural disasters, the Rockford Rotary Club explains.

We’re told the festival’s top band will earn free time in the studio and go on to play at Hoxeyville Music Festival.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News