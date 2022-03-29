Rockford Public Schools selects new Superintendent

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools Board of Education announced their new Superintendent of Education: Dr. Steve Matthews Ed. D.

"Rockford Public Schools has a long history of continuous improvement and Dr. Matthews' experience at moving districts forward will make our great district even better. Evidence of his work in his current district and history of academic successes are obvious. We are excited to invite Dr. Matthews as Rockford Public Schools next superintendent,” stated Nick Reichenbach, RPS Board of Education President.

The search for a new superintendent began in December 2021. First-round interviews with four candidates were conducted on March 15, 18, and 21, 2022. Second round interviews were conducted on March 24 and 25 with a final vote of 7-0 in favor of Dr. Steven Matthews.

More information about Rockford Public Schools can be found at www.rockfordschool.org.