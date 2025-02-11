Rockford Public Schools considering to turn elementary school into early childhood center

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools is proposing to close an elementary school and repurpose the building as an early childhood center.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews presented a plan at Monday's school board meeting to close Parkside Elementary at the end of the current school year. Under the proposal, Parkside students would be transferred to Valley View Elementary on Rockford's west side.

Matthews cited declining enrollment at Parkside, which currently has 181 students, with projections indicating an even smaller student body next year. The consolidation would increase Valley View Elementary's enrollment to approximately 470 students.

The vacated Parkside building would be converted into a preschool program, addressing a growing need in the community. According to Matthews, the district's current preschool and childcare programs have a wait list of more than 100 children.

"Creating this opportunity would expand our ability to meet a community need for preschool and childcare and also would create a vibrant early-childhood learning environment downtown here in Rockford," Matthews said.

The superintendent will meet with parents at Parkside Elementary on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal. The school board is expected to make a final decision on the plan in March.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube