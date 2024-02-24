Rockford native to release ‘Small Town Spinnin’, another single under Nashville-based record label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rockford native MaRynn Taylor is making a name for herself in country music, coined an artist to watch in 2024 by Country Now, Music Mayhem and Wide Open Country.

She has more than 18 million cumulative streams and 12 Telly Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 23, 2023 only to return to the coveted stage weeks later for a second performance.

Now, she's releasing her latest single "Small Town Spinnin" on Friday, March 1 under Nashville-based record label Black River Entertainment.

“I want people to hear my story and connect it to their story,” she said.

Taylor's most recent release, the flirty "Make You Mine Acoustic" is the stripped-down version of her radio single, which earned her, her first career Top 50 hit on Country radio and already has more than two million streams. The acoustic track is written by Black River Publishing's Taylor, GRAMMY-winner Josh Kerr and Dan Wilson, and produced by Kerr. "Make You Mine” entered the Top 50 and Top 60 on both the Mediabase Country and Billboard Country Airplay charts respectively on October 2, 2023.

Recent Noteworthy Appearances



Performed at Kimberly Williams-Paisley's sixth annual "2023 Dance Party to End ALZ" (November 12, 2023)

Performed track “i love you, remember” and walked at the "2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s" (November 4, 2023)

Performed both the Canadian and U.S. anthems at the Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game (October 17, 2023)

Kicked off Sunday Night Football with an anthem performance at the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game on NBC (October 15, 2023)

Debuted at halftime during the NFL’s Sunday Night Football Bills vs. Giants matchup, performing hit tracks “Make You Mine” and “Shakin’ In My Boots” (October 15, 2023)

Performed at the Grand Ole Opry’s 98th Birthday Celebration at the Opry Plaza (October 7, 2023)

Walked the red carpet at the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry (September 28, 2023)

Made her second Grand Ole Opry appearance, only weeks after her debut (August 26, 2023)

Made her Grand Ole Opry debut (June 23, 2023)

Delivered an acoustic performance of her radio single "Make You Mine" during the Academy of Country Music Awards week, live from the ACM Red Barrel Lounge.

Led more than 70,000 football fans in singing the national anthem before the NFL’s highly anticipated Bills Vs. Bengals AFC Divisional Playoff Game (January 22, 2023)

“As an artist and human being, I want my music to inspire and be relatable,” said Taylor. “Growing up with idols like Carrie and Taylor, I could relate to them. It was as if I could feel their heartaches in the music and as if the stories in their songs reflected mine. Today, that’s what I want to give to my fans. I genuinely care about people and their feelings. I’m a good listener and want to be there for people. There’s not enough of that in the world right now," she said.