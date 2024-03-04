Watch Now
Road rage driver accused of almost pushing car into semi

Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 04, 2024
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for the driver of a gold GMC Yukon that was heading south on U.S. 131 near Rockford just before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to their report— they were involved in a road rage incident, having allegedly “rear-ended a Subaru and began pushing them down the roadway, almost striking a semi.”

The driver did not stop for the crash and is described as a white man with a beard.

If you saw this happen or can provide information that could help in the investigation, please reach out to MSP Grand Rapids’ Post at 616-866-4411 or contact Silent Observer.

