Road rage driver accused of almost pushing car into semi

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for the driver of a gold GMC Yukon that was heading south on U.S. 131 near Rockford just before 8 a.m. Monday.

According to their report— they were involved in a road rage incident, having allegedly “rear-ended a Subaru and began pushing them down the roadway, almost striking a semi.”

Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating a hit and run road rage incident that occurred this morning at 7:55 AM on S/B US-131 south of 10 Mile Road. Troopers are looking for a gold Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with a white male with a beard as the driver. 1/ pic.twitter.com/q6p0IeQxks — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 4, 2024

The driver did not stop for the crash and is described as a white man with a beard.

If you saw this happen or can provide information that could help in the investigation, please reach out to MSP Grand Rapids’ Post at 616-866-4411 or contact Silent Observer.