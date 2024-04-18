Road closed for deadly crash with semi

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) say one person is dead, another was airlifted to the hospital after crossing into the path of a semi Thursday morning.

It happened on Cherry Valley Ave around 5:30 a.m. near 100th St. The vehicle was traveling north when it went over the center line.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger is in critical condition.

According to MSP, the driver of the wasn't hurt.

Cherry Valley is closed in the area and alternate routes are advised.

FOX 17 will update reporting of this ongoing investigation as information is confirmed.