Richard Guichelaar pleads guilty to murdering his pregnant wife

Posted at 4:54 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:54:26-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — 36-year-old Richard Guichelaar admitted to killing his pregnant wife, more than a year after she was found dead.

Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault of his wife Amber during a hearing Monday, February 21.

Amber was found dead inside the couple's home in Kentwood back on November 16, 2020. Her husband was charged two months later.

Amber was a teacher at Kentwood Public Schools and her death was declared a homicide by strangulation/asphyxiation in January 2021.

