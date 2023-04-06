Watch Now
Revolution Farms recalls lettuce due to potential Listeria contamination

Michelle Dunaway
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 17:32:20-04

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Revolution Farms in Caledonia voluntarily recalled several packaged lettuce items and salad kits because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, that can be deadly, in young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

People who are considered “healthy” can suffer from short-term symptoms, including high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, due to contamination.

Additionally, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name.

The following products are included in the recall:

ProductSizePackagingProduct CodeUPC Code
Great Lakes Gourmet5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008028
Green Sweet Crisp5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008141
Michigan Spring Mix5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008004
Robust Romaine5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008035
Romaine Lettuce Boats5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008196
Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008189
Whole Leaf Romaine5 oz. RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023856791008202
Sesame Ginger Crunch6 oz. Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell by: 3/23/2023856791008233
Traverse City Cherry6 oz. Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell by: 3/23/2023856791008226
Zesty Southwest6 oz. Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell by: 3/23/2023856791008240
Farmer's Mix3 lb. BulkClear poly bagPackaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023856791008134
Great Lakes Gourmet3 lb. BulkClear poly bagPackaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023856791008066
Green Sweet Crisp3 lb. BulkClear poly bagPackaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023856791008172
Michigan Spring Mix3 lb. BulkClear poly bagPackaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023856791008042
Robust Romaine3 lb. BulkClear poly bagPackaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023856791008127

These products were sold to the following retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin:

  • Meijer
  • Bridge St. Market
  • Kingma’s Market
  • Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids
  • Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo
  • Horrocks Market Grand Rapids
  • Doorganics
  • Cherry Capital Foods
  • Gordon Food Service
  • Van Eerden Foodservice
  • Vine Line Produce
  • Luna Restaurant
  • Russ’ Commissary
  • Pearson Foods Corporation

All retailers were told to remove the recalled products from their shelves; however, if you did buy an affected product, you should throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Revolutions Farms is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on the investigation.

If you have questions, call Trent Hartwig at 616-893-1748, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

You can also email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line “Recall.”

