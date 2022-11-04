Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off for its 13th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' annual restaurant week kicks off for its 13th year on Friday.

The nine day culinary celebration features more than 40 restaurants with special menus. It runs from November 4th to November 12th.

This year, the event menus will feature at least 2 courses for $25 or less, or 2+ courses for $25 or more. Many restaurants will also offer additional dessert and drink pairings.

At each location, diners can check-in on the Restaurant Week GR digital pass to receive a coupon for a return visit. Three check-ins earn a foodie prize- the choice between a sustainable lunchbox or one admission to the Wine, Beer & Food Festival. The digital pass is available by signing up on their website.

For every check-in through the digital pass, Experience GR donates $1 to a scholarship fund through the Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, up to $5,000. Since its inception, Restaurant Week GR has donated more than $150,000 to further the education of local culinary students.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids - 5:30 AM at Kaffeine

RWGR Digital Pass:



Download the Restaurant Week GR digital pass onto your phone Check-in with the pass at participating restaurants starting Nov. 4 Redeem your one-time use coupon on a return visit. 3 visits = a foodie gift

