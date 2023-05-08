Watch Now
ResLife Church to break ground on shelter for trafficking victims

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Resurrection Life Church plans to break ground on a new shelter for victims of sex trafficking.

The House of Hope is scheduled to begin construction Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m.
 

We’re told the building will offer a safe haven for girls and young women recovering from the horrors of sex trafficking.

ResLife Church says the House of Hope will offer support — ranging from emotional to physical to spiritual healing — to as many as 20 people at once.

The length of each person’s stay depends on the circumstances but can last as long as two years, according to ResLife Church.

The building will also include living areas, a gym, kitchen, dining areas and group therapy rooms, the church adds.

