Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Reports of shots fired in Gaines Township apartment complex sparks investigation

60th and Eastern 1.jpeg
WXMI/Michael Powers
Signs at the intersection of 60th Street and Eastern Avenue.
60th and Eastern 1.jpeg
60th and Eastern 2.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The sounds of gunshots and people fighting prompted neighbors in a Gaines Township apartment complex to call police on Wednesday night, but so far investigators haven't found anyone involved in the situation.

Just after 11 p.m. on January 7, Kent County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the complex near 60th Street and Eastern Avenue. Several neighbors reported hearing gunfire and a large group of people fighting in the complex's parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they did not find anyone involved in the scene, only spent shell casings, according to a release by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Detectives spoke with witnesses, but so far no victims have been identified.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
WXMI-1693819571-NN-LPU-GiselleValentin-480x360.jpg

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER