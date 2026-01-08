Reports of shots fired in Gaines Township apartment complex sparks investigation

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The sounds of gunshots and people fighting prompted neighbors in a Gaines Township apartment complex to call police on Wednesday night, but so far investigators haven't found anyone involved in the situation.

Just after 11 p.m. on January 7, Kent County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the complex near 60th Street and Eastern Avenue. Several neighbors reported hearing gunfire and a large group of people fighting in the complex's parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they did not find anyone involved in the scene, only spent shell casings, according to a release by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Detectives spoke with witnesses, but so far no victims have been identified.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

