Rep. Scholten announces $1.3M for clean energy projects in Kent, Ottawa counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten announced five clean energy investments for West Michigan businesses totaling nearly $1.3 million.

The investments come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.

This funding aims to support sustainability projects throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.

“The transition to clean energy is essential to the health, safety and longevity of our communities here in West Michigan and across the nation,” Rep. Scholten said. “This funding from the USDA will help make sure that West Michigan’s agricultural sector can cash in on a clean energy future.”

The recipients of this funding are listed below:



Hearty Fresh Inc. — $668,250 to purchase and install a 675 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system.

Highpoint Land Holdings — $147,500 to purchase and install a 149.9 kW roof mounted solar photovoltaic system.

Hortech Inc. — $87,141 to purchase and install a 76.44 kW roof mount solar photovoltaic system.

MLOR Orchards Inc. — $273,240 to purchase and install a 198.72 kW ground mount solar photovoltaic system.

SMR Farm and Storage LLC to purchase and install a 71.28 kW ground mount solar photovoltaic.

