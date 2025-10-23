Raising Cane's looks to open new location in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Raising Cane's is looking to expand in West Michigan, with a proposal to open a location at 3980 Rivertown Mall Path. The location would be over 3,000 sqft. with dual drive thru lanes, parking and a patio. The location would be several miles from the new Kentwood location set to open on 28th Street in November.

The plans were most recently in front of the Grandville Planning Commission earlier this month.

Raising Cane's proposes starting construction in February 2026 with a October 2026 completion date.

Grandville Planning Commission

Raising Cane's plans on hiring 50-75 employees to work at the restaurant, with 12-15 working per shift. The restaurant company plans to have the location open Sunday-Thursday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 AM, and open Friday and Saturday from 9:30 AM to 3:30 AM.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube