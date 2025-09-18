Rabies-positive bat captured in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are warning Kent County residents to be alert for any neighboring bats after one in the county tested positive for rabies.

The Kent County Health Department did not disclose where in the county the bat was found.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be passed to other animals or people through a bite or scratch. Bats can easily enter buildings without being seen or heard, putting them in close proximity to people.

“During the fall, bats start looking for safe places to roost for the winter, which can sometimes lead them into homes or businesses,” said Cathy Armstrong, Kent County's communicable disease program supervisor. “If it’s unclear whether a person or pet may have had direct contact with a bat, testing the bat is the best way to rule out any risk of rabies exposure. Because bats have very small teeth, a bite may not always be obvious in situations such as when someone was sleeping.”

If you discover a bat inside your home, some recommended steps include: safely catch the bat, call the health department, bring the bat in for testing (if directed to), and wait for results. The health department is available by phone at (616) 632-7228.

Health officials say people should never handle bats or try to keep them as pets. Pet owners should make sure their animals' rabies vaccination is up-to-date.

Over the last five years 15 rabies-positive animals have been confirmed in Kent County, including two in 2024. So far in 2025 there have been 32 rabies-carrying bats captured in Michigan.

