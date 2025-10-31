'Quite the debacle': Man says his car was commandeered by suspect in Plainfield Township police chase

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The owner of a car used in a police chase in Plainfield Township spoke to FOX 17 on Friday.

On Thursday, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for absconding parole with prior convictions for second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Prior to being placed in police custody, though, the 46-year-old led deputies on a car chase and, armed with a knife, broke into a retirement community.

James Caldwell, whose car was commandeered by the suspect during the chase, says the incident was "quite the debacle."

"How are we going to get my car back, you know what I mean?" Caldwell said to FOX 17.

That afternoon, Caldwell and the 46-year-old — whom he had known for "maybe a couple of weeks" — had driven to the Lowe's in Plainfield Township to pick up a tool needed for a car repair.

"He happens to be a mechanic," Caldwell said. "So, figured I would do him the favor, throw him a little bit of work."

While Caldwell was aware his passenger had a "criminal history," he did not suspect he was actively wanted by law enforcement.

"I figured he was reporting," he said. "I figured he could use a break, man."

Shortly after leaving the Lowe's parking lot, the two were pulled over by Kent County Sheriff's deputies on 5 Mile Road.

"Rather than the traditional traffic stop where an officer would come to your door, it was guns drawn," Caldwell said.

He got out of the car and approached the deputies with his hands in the air.

Then, with the driver's seat suddenly unoccupied, the other man slid into the open spot, shifted the car into gear and sped away.

"Surreal," Caldwell said. "I didn't even know, let alone could believe, that was actually happening."

While the man led law enforcement on a chase up the East Beltline and onto West River Drive, crashing into a number of cars before pulling into a retirement community on Jupiter Avenue, Caldwell was questioned at the scene of traffic stop.

"I'm definitely concerned about that damage [to my car]," he said. "I'm concerned about the dangers to the public. All of these things."

At around 2:00 p.m., an estimated 40 minutes after initiating the traffic stop, the Kent County Sheriff's Office placed the man in police custody, subduing him with a beanbag shotgun.

"I can't say enough about how public safety in West Michigan is trained," Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir said on Thursday in a press conference.

Muir said no one was seriously hurt over the course of the police chase and arrest, including residents at the retirement community who — "door by door" — were evacuated due to the threat.

"This is really a critical incident that is at the real core of what public safety trains for every day," he said.

From what he witnessed, Caldwell disagreed.

"This operation, at very best, seemed like they winged it," he said. "At worst, it was completely botched. It was quite the debacle."

As of Friday afternoon, Caldwell's car had not yet been returned to him, held by the Kent County Sheriff's Office due to the fact it was used to commit a crime. To this end, deputies had asked for permission to search the car but Caldwell refused, prompting the sheriff's office to apply for a warrant, leading to a delay in its release.

"I kind of feel like they're holding my my car hostage," he said, adding the keys to his other car are kept in his Nissan. "I'm not comfortable with that at all."

On Friday, shortly after I spoke to Caldwell, the Kent County Sheriff's Office told me his car was "getting released today" and added it was not drivable due to the damage caused by the suspect.

