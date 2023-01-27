Public comment ends today for Wolverine Worldwide's PFAS clean-up plan

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The deadline is here for residents who are looking to give their input on Wolverine Worldwide's updated plan to help clean-up a dangerous chemical in Rockford.

PFAS, the chemicals known as "forever chemicals" are man-made. They've been linked to a number of health issues including cancer.

The company's clean-up efforts were presented in early January by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

READ: EGLE moves forward with Wolverine Worldwide PFAS clean-up plan

The shoemaking company, Wolverine Worldwide has a three phase approach to clean-up the "forever chemicals". They were improperly disposed of by its former tannery property.

Phase One of the company’s addendum to its response activity plan talks about the designs and construction of trenches and wells near the Rogue River. There are six extraction wells and several pumps in around 2,000-foot trenches within these designs.

There are also seven monitoring sections and two staff gauges in the Rogue River, one North and one South of Rum Creek.

Phase Two installs temporary treatment and pilot testing. The plans show, after proper EGLE permits, the treated discharged water would go into the Rogue River.

Finally, phase three is a permanent treatment setup.

"The schedule is based on an assumed EGLE report approval date, and will change if we don't approve the plan or if approval is delayed or permitting is delayed," said EGLE Environmental Quality Analyst Leah Gies.

READ: Water activists want more done for PFAS in and around Rogue River in Rockford

EGLE said Wolverine Worldwide could face fines if they fail to hit benchmark targets in this plan.

The public has a chance to comment on the plan by the Friday, January 27.

For more information on the plan or to submit public comment, visit the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team website.