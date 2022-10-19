President Joe Biden expected to make announcement on efforts to bring gas prices down

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With rising gas prices across the country and some areas having costs reach more than an average of $5 per gallon, the president will be announcing a plan to help bring those down.

Averages in the state of Michigan sit around $4.15 per gallon, according to AAA. Many gas stations around the city though are sitting higher than that.

President Joe Biden's plan to reduce these costs is expected to be unveiled with three steps.

The first is the sale of the 15-million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to be delivered in December.

The White House said that would meet the president's promise to release a total of 180-million barrels over six months.

Biden is also expected to discuss a plan to buy oil for the America's reserve when prices go down.

"Ultimately, what he want to do in the short-term, is supply has to meet demand so that prices continue to come down," said the White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

Gas prices dropped about 0.03 cents a gallon over the last year.

AAA attributes that to low demand as a possible recession looms.

The broader trend is that gas prices are likely to keep rising.