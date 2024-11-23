Police: Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Wyoming, victim not cooperating with officers

WYOMING, Mich. — Police responded to a reports of a shooting in Wyoming Saturday morning.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says they were called to an intersection on the southeast side of the city but the shooting did not happen at that location.

We’re told the victim, who received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, would not cooperate with investigators or tell them where the shooting happened.

It is not yet known how the shooting started, and WPD tells us no arrests have been made.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube