Police: Shooter opens fire at woman and child outside Kentwood store

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of shots fired outside of a store in Kentwood Friday afternoon.

The Kentwood Police Department says the incident occurred in the area of 29th Street and Poplar Creek Drive.

We’re told witnesses observed two women having an argument inside the store. The pair left the store when the suspect opened fire at the target and her child up to four times while they left the shipping area in a vehicle, according to police. The suspect reportedly took off after the incident.

Kentwood police say the suspect, who knew the intended target, was later arrested and charged with the help of the Grand Rapids Police Department and the East Grand Rapids Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube