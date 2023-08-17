Police seek van involved in Walker crash that injured motorcyclist

WALKER, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a van they say was involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously hurt earlier this month.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened the night of Aug. 4 near Fenwood Street and Kenowa Avenue.

Citing eyewitness statements, police say the van was traveling south behind the motorcycle when the motorcyclist indicated a left turn. The van reportedly accelerated trying to pass the motorcyclist, hitting them in the process.

Witnesses say the van continued south and did not stop, WPD explains.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they continue to recover from injuries sustained in the crash.

The van is described as a Ford-model “work van,” dark in color. Police deduce it may be a Ford Transit Connect vehicle based on debris left at the crash scene.

We’re told the van may have damage along the passenger’s side and a missing door handle.

Police instruct the driver to “do the right thing and come forward.” If a company owns the van or a repair company recognizes the van in question, please call police.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are urged to connect with investigators at 616-791-6831 or 616-791-6382.

Calls may be made to WPD’s tip line at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer.

