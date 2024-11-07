Police seek missing Wyoming woman in need of medical care

WYOMING, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Wyoming.

Lucy Silverman, 71, was last seen Nov. 1 near the intersection of Clyde Park Avenue and Blanchard Street at roughly 10:30 a.m., according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told she drives a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla bearing the license plate “EWP3022.” She may be headed to California.



Wyoming Police Department

Lucy is described as a white woman with brown hair, standing about 5’2” tall and weighing 195 pounds.

Police are unsure what Lucy wore when she went missing.

WPD says Lucy has numerous disorders and needs medical care.

Those with knowledge of Lucy’s whereabouts are urged to call police by calling 911 or 616-530-7300.

