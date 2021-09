LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell police are seeking information regarding two individuals in connection to an incident they say took place Saturday on the Lowell Youth Fairgrounds.

In a video posted to the Lowell Police Department’s Facebook page, two individuals are seen wandering the property when one of them appears to douse a tractor with a fire extinguisher.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call Lowell police at 616-897-7120 or message LPD on Facebook.

