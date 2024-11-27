Police seek 2 missing Kentwood girls, aged 10 & 15

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating two missing girls out of Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says 15-year-old Samantha Ramirez-Garcia and 10-year-old Nitza Guadelupe were last seen Tuesday morning and did not show up for school.

Samantha is described as five feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with dark-brown eyes and black hair. Nitza is 4’10” tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to KPD.

It’s not known what the girls wore when they went missing.

Those with knowledge related to either of the girls’ whereabouts are urged to connect with police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

