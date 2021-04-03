8-year-old autistic boy reported missing found safe

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Ajang has been found safe and reunited with his family according to Kent County Sheriff's Department.

Kent County Deputies are looking for Ajang Aguer, who went missing from Spyglass Drive in Caledonia Township just after 7 p.m.

Eight year-old Ajang has autism and is nonverbal. He is 5-feet tall, approximately 100 pounds, and was wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, gray pants, and black socks. He left the address without shoes or a jacket. He has riding a silver razer-style push scooter with him.

If you have seen him, call 911 immediately.

