Man in hospital after hitting pole in Caledonia

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Kraft Ave SE and 76th St SE due to this crash.
Image courtesy of Fox 17's Dino Kahrimanovic
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 05, 2021
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After a car chase, police are responding to a car crash in Caledonia where a vehicle knocked down a telephone pole.

The Michigan State Police (MSP), with assistance from the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were in a pursuit of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole on Kraft, south of 76th St.

After an attempted warrant pickup by authorities, the driver fled and threatened to kill himself.

Not long after, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is an active situation. We will update this article with more details as they become readily available.

