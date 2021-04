CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Public Schools say police responded to the high school after they received a threat Monday morning.

There were no other details on the type of threat, but students and staff were moved to a secure location while deputies are searched the building.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office cleared the area by 9 a.m.

Classes at the high school resumed on a two-hour delay schedule at 9:30 a.m.

There have been no changes to the K-8 schedule.