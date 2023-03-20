Police respond to false shooting report in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to a swatting incident in Kentwood early Monday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says officers arrived at a home near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue after 5:30 a.m. in response to a reported shooting with several people hurt.

The homeowners told officers they weren’t aware a call of that nature had been reported, and there was no evidence of injuries or shots fired in the vicinity, according to KPD.

We’re told the police report was deemed to be a false one made by someone unrelated to the home in question.

Those with information related to the false report are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

