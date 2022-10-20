Police respond to domestic emergency in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon.

City officials say the incident occurred in Bailey’s Grove.

Area residents were instructed to stay clear of East Grove Drive SE while police handled the situation.

Meanwhile, staff and students at Endeavor Elementary School (EES) were advised to shelter in place.

In a letter to families, Principal Mark C. Bea and Dean Ahnna Sisco say the Kentwood Public Schools Safety Department were notified by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office that a local neighborhood was experiencing a “potentially dangerous situation.”

In turn, the district’s safety department advised EES to shelter in place, giving school officials the chance to secure the building and carry on with normal operations safely, according to EES.

We’re told students were dismissed at their usual time through the front door under the supervision of police and the district’s security department.

School officials extend their gratitude to the Kent County deputies and the school district for their swift action as well as EES staff who helped keep students safe.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube