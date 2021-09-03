Police respond to disorderly man with firearm at Grandville business

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police responded to reports of a disorderly man displaying a gun at a business Thursday afternoon.

The City of Grandville Police Department says the incident occurred near Ivanrest Avenue and Century Center Street.

We’re told officers received a description of the man’s vehicle and were able to locate it after the suspect exited the business.

Police apprehended the suspect near Franklin Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids following a vehicular pursuit, authorities say.

A firearm was reportedly confiscated.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call police at 616-538-6110 (select option 2).

