KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are actively looking into a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in a Kentwood apartment.

A woman was shot in the leg at the Pheasant Ridge apartments, officials say. Her injuries are not suspected to be life-threatening.

Police also said the shooting was likely the result of a domestic dispute turned violent.

Also, police confirm that a suspect is in custody. The victim is expected to survive.

