Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend before taking his own life

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office determined a domestic argument between a man and his girlfriend ended with the man shooting her multiple times and then himself.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6700 block of Madison Avenue SE just after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 21 on reports of a domestic dispute.

The caller reported hearing shots fired from inside the home.

Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Troy Balcer and 43-year-old Elizabeth Weber dead from gunshot wounds.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office conducted autopsies as part of the investigation.

Weber was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and died from her injuries.

Balcer was found to have a single gunshot wound and died as a result.

In the press release, the Sheriff's Office said they recognize the impact this has on a community.

The department is urging anyone who is in a dangerous domestic situation to separate and contact police for help, seek resources and keep yourself safe.

Michigan's Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-866-VOICEDV.

It's free & confidential to call or text 24/7.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also available 24/7 at 9-8-8.

