Police looking for Wyoming bank robber

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wyoming credit union Wednesday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says officers were called to ATL Credit Union on 36th Street SW around 10:20 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Officers say the robber entered the credit union and demanded money from an employee. The suspect walked out of the credit union with an unknown amount of money.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

Police say no weapon was seen or implied during the robbery. It’s unknown if a vehicle was involved in helping the robber escape. He was last seen leaving the credit union on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a slender Black man in his early 40s, about 6-feet tall. The suspect was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a blue surgical mask.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

If you have any information about the bank robbery or suspect, call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

