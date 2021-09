GAINES TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a teen reported missing in Kent County

Serenity Jackson, 14, was last seen around 10 pm. Wednesday night in the area of S. Division Ave. and 60th St. S.E. in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Serenity is a black female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with long black hair and blonde on the ends. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with no shoes or jacket.

Call 911 if you see her or know where she is.