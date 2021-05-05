Watch
Police investigating shooting near Kent County high school

Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting near Crossroads Alternative High School in Kentwood
Viewer Photo from Scene of Shooting
Posted at 3:10 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:29:40-04

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a Kentwood high school.

Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of South Division in Byron Township.

The incident happened in close proximity to Crossroads Alternative High School; a part of Kentwood Public Schools.

FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

