Police investigating shooting near Kent County high school

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a Kentwood high school.

Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of South Division in Byron Township.

The incident happened in close proximity to Crossroads Alternative High School; a part of Kentwood Public Schools.

