Police investigating robbery at Walker T-Mobile store

WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are investigating an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store.

According to police, the robbery happened late Tuesday morning at the T-Mobile on Lake MI Drive NW.

Details are limited, and we don’t know what was taken from the store yet.

According to the Walker police chief, four suspects stormed the store and at least one of them brandished a firearm.

Police say a woman shopping in the store was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects took off in an older gray Pontiac Grand Am with no registration plate.

The car was last seen on EB I-196 heading towards downtown Grand Rapids.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

